Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal Oswal

Manish Sonthalia, chief investment officer of portfolio management services at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, is of the view that gains in Indian markets will sustain if the result of 2019 general elections is favourable.

“We have seen the amount of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flow come in the month of March. We have seen a fair bit of correction in the broader markets in India and there is no negative surprise to be seen at least as far as domestic news flows are concerned till May 23,” Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

Talking further about the market, Sonthalia said, “A combination of all these things would mean that the party goes on till May 23 if there is no negative surprise on that front also the party should continue even after that because the broader market has seen much deeper correction than what was warranted.”

“There is ample capital flow that would be coming to emerging markets; India will get its own share and the midcap and smallcap space on FY20 basis, the EPS growth is going to be north of 70-80 percent compared on YoY basis,” he added.