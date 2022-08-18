English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bulk deals | Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund pick 2% stake in Sona Comstar

    In the IPO last year, Singapore VII Topco III had offloaded half of its shareholding in Sona BLW for Rs 5,250 crore. As of June 2022, Singapore VII Topco III PTE holds around 34.12 percent stake in Sona BLW.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Government of Singapore and SBI Mutual Fund on August 18 acquired more than 2 percent equity stake in auto ancillary company Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) via open market transactions.

    Government of Singapore bought 30,68,730 equity shares in the company, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 87 lakh shares via open market transactions as per the data available on the exchanges.

    These shares were bought by both investors at an average price of Rs 505 per share.

    However, promoter Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone, offloaded 7,94,33,500 equity shares or 13.59 percent stake in Sona Comstar at an average price of Rs 509.10 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 4,043.95 crore.

    In the IPO last year, Singapore VII Topco III had offloaded half of its shareholding in Sona BLW for Rs 5,250 crore. As of June 2022, Singapore VII Topco III PTE holds around 34.12 percent stake in Sona BLW.

    Close

    Related stories

    On August 17, Moneycontrol quoting CNBC Awaaz reported  that Blackstone was likely sell Sona BLW shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in a block deal on August 18.

    Sona Comstar closed at Rs 517.40 on the BSE, down 4 percent after the stake sale by promoter.

    Among other deals, Newquest Asia Investments II Limited sold 10 lakh shares in Capacite Infraprojects at an average price of Rs 135.21 per share. However, the stock rallied 5.6 percent to settle at Rs 142.

    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1,18,69,867 units in Embassy Office Parks REIT at an average price of Rs 357 per unit, whereas American Balanced Fund sold 2,92,62,468 units at an average price of Rs 357.61 per unit.

    Image31882022
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Embassy Office Parks REIT #Market Edge #Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 07:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.