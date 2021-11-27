MARKET NEWS

English
Bulk Deals | Abakkus picks 27 lakh shares of Meghmani Organics, Capri Global buys 15 lakh shares in Welspun Corp

DBS Nominees Private Limited sold 46.1 lakh equity shares in the Meghmani Organics at Rs 82.12.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

Meghmani Organics: Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 27,41,787 equity shares in the company at Rs 82 per share on November 26. However, DBS Nominees Private Limited sold 46.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 82.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Welspun Corp: Capri Global Holdings bought 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 167.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tarsons Products: Pacific Assets Trust PLC acquired 6,14,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per share, and First Sentier Investors ICVC SI Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund bought 8,17,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Aro Granite Industries: Lodha Chanchal Devi bought additional 1 lakh shares in the company at Rs 78.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bulk Deals #Market Edge #Meghmani Organics #Tarsons Products #Welspun Corp Ltd
first published: Nov 27, 2021 02:21 pm

