Bulgari signs up Priyanka Chopra Jonas as global ambassador

Priyanka Chopra (File image: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)

Italian jewellery company Bulgari has signed actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Global Ambassador for its brand.

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the Bvlgari family. The unstoppably talented actor, film producer, and activist makes her entrance as Global Ambassador in bold Bvlgari jewelry," the company said in a post on Instagram.

The post included pictures of the actress sporting a B.zero1 Rock studded necklace and ring combination.

Chopra Jonas said she was looking forward to the partnership with the luxury brand.

"So proud to join the @bulgari family as a Global Ambassador. Thank you @jc.babin and the entire team for such a warm welcome. There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer…from the rare gemstones used in so many of Bvlgari's creations, to the scented flowers used in their fragrances and beyond. I'm looking forward to an amazing partnership…and of course wearing lots of stunning jewlery! (sic)"