Building stories still critical in the digital era for growth

In this era of technology and digital media, everyone talks in terms of technology, but it is very critical to discuss other normal customer issues like emotion, stories and responsiveness. It is never old fashioned in that sense, as customers are human beings and not just tech-savvy.

Many organisations today talk of creating customer experiences but to a majority of them, it is still about wishing the customers on their birthdays and anniversaries! Is that customer experience management?

Building a customer story is an interesting way to manage customer experiences in the B2B industry. Stories create a reverse path to buying. It is all about identifying and making use of the salient emotive drivers that will result in a gratifying customer experience. This can indeed be shared widely for positive brand emotions.

In order for a company to drive positive experiences for the customers, the marketing and brand teams should work across the entire spectrum of the organisation and align them with the collective vision and strategy. This is a must when it comes to creating the experiences that have to be created for the customer across the lifecycle and touch points.

In the digital era that we are in, tech jargon is commonplace. Yet, marketers talk of content and narrative in addition to stickiness, views and Google analytics. Even sports personalities talk of narratives when analysing a football match. They use this word to describe how a team has changed its ways of playing to reach the finals. But what is narrative in a digital content in the business perspective? It is your customer story and nothing less.

You all know that marketing, advertising and a consultative sales process are all required to build leads and to drive purchase. Yet it is not always as easy as that to make a customer buy your product or services. There is only so much marketing and advertising can do. The creative content in ads, brochures and websites may result in customers having an interest in your offerings but not necessarily in closing a purchase. Think of it as this way: How many times have you personally selected a number of items for your shopping cart in an e-commerce site only to abandon the same in the last minute? I have just done this today with two premium online jewellers.

There could be a wide variety of reasons for you to drop the shopping cart including poor connectivity, complicated check out process or higher prices on certain items in the cart. If there had been a reference from a trusted source, however, you would still make a buy, though. But how many e-commerce sites have mastered this angle despite research pointing out that 90% of online buyers believe in recommendations from friends and family over advertisements? Interestingly this is no different when it comes to B2B markets. Another research finding is that in an IT buying situation 60 percent of buyers depend on a colleague’s recommendation as the critical decision-making criteria.

Given this background, customer stories create a big difference in buying behaviour. It is all about creating positive customer experiences. Let us say we have to choose between two brands X and Y or products from company X and company Y. What will we look at for making a decision? Advertising from the two companies, product comparison sites, or the advice of a colleague or expert we know personally? There is no question that we will rely more on the advice of the expert we know. This being the case why are companies in the B2B space not capturing and using the customer stories more effectively?

With technology on our side today, it is so easy to capture and reach out to the customer stories across the world and is not limited by the ability to reach out as it used to be in the ’80s. You have your own website, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, FB and many more media to drive your stories and your customers’ stories. Video content and audio content are easier to deliver now and print is passé.

Critically, the story is the by-product of the customer experience. And it is something you as a marketer need to tell with an emotional context. Indians had been great storytellers for ages but somewhere in our enthusiasm to embrace everything Western we lost this ability too. Today Westerners are teaching us how to tell stories. Stanford Business School had started a course on story telling, led by a friend, Jennifer Aaker, a decade ago. Storytelling is all about using words and actions to express the emotional part in an imaginative way so that the listener is captivated as it unfolds. Stories can also backfire if not done properly. For instance Emirates when they had their first real accident in their history a couple of years ago (when the Trivandrum-Dubai flight crash-landed in Dubai) had a PR nightmare managing the horror story. Relatives in Trivandrum wanting to know the status of the survivors and other details were met with a closed Emirates office and unpicked telephone lines. Clearly this leaves no positive experiences for the customers.

Marketers need to work across the organisation to drive customer experiences and in a B2B situation it is all about responding quickly, to be able to make available at critical times, quality delivery at the time customers need the same, and so on. This needs all personnel to be aligned to the strategy. Then the stories will pour out in no time and this will drive your growth.