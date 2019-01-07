App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Building speciality portfolio of around 150 products in next 3 fiscal yrs: Aurobindo

Commenting on the filing targets, Aurobindo said it plans to file all products over next 3 years in the oncology and hormones segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aurobindo Pharma is focussing on building a diverse speciality portfolio of nearly 150 products with an addressable market size of $118.2 billion in the next three financial years, the drug firm said in an investor presentation on January 7.

The speciality portfolio will be in various therapeutic segments such as oncology and hormones, biologics, topicals, nasals, peptides, depot injection, inhalers, vaccines and transdermal patches totalling 147 products under development.

In a regulatory filing to BSE, the company said 79 products are under development in oncology and hormones, 22 are in topicals, 5 are in nasals, 14 are in peptides and 4 in depot injection segment.

The other products under development are 8 in transdermal patches, 8 in inhalers, 6 in biologics and one in vaccines, it added.

While largest addressable market size is $45 billion for oncology and hormones segment, it is $35 billion for biologics and $12.2 billion for peptides segment, the presentation said.

The addressable market size is $7.5 billion for inhalers, $6.2 billion for vaccines, $5 billion for topicals, $3.6 billion for depot injection, $3.2 billion for transdermal patches and $0.5 billion for nasals, it added.

The revenue generation will start from first quarter of 2019-20 for oncology and hormones, from 2020-21 for topicals, from 2019-20/2020-21 for nasals, from 2020-21 for peptides and from 2021-22 for depot injections, it added.

The revenue generation will start from 2020-21 for transdermal patches, from 2021-22 for inhalers, from 2021-22 for biologics and from 2021-22 for vaccines, the presentation said.

In topicals, it is looking to file all products over next 2-3 years.

For nasals, the company plans to file all products by 2019-20. While in the peptides segment the company plans to file 5 more DMFs over next 18 months, it plans to file all products by 2021-22 for the depot injection segment.

The company plans to file all products over next 3 years in transdermal patches. It is planning to file all products over next 3 years in inhalers, to file first set of products by 2021-22 in biologics and vaccine by 2020-21, Aurobindo Pharma said.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #India

