Building a good sales funnel is critical for SMEs

Question for SME leadership team members: Are you measuring your sales funnel on a regular basis – monthly or quarterly? Chances are not more than 6 in 10 will say yes. From our experience, we also know that only less than 25 percent of leads generated by marketing folks get converted to sales. Sounds astonishing, but true.

For any type of growth to happen, a healthy sales funnel is a prerequisite. Without a steady stream of customers, no SME can hope to make strategic plans for the year. If you are in a monopoly, all you produce could be sold without any problem. But who can have that luxury anymore?

One of the ways to grow revenue is to increase the number of new customers. The other is to increase per customer order value. In certain B2B markets such as automobiles or computer chips, it is difficult to increase the number of customers, as there are only a finite number of them. For most SMEs, therefore what is critical is trying to increase revenue by increasing order value every time.

A good sales funnel requires building relationships and therefore the capability to cross-sell, upsell or provide more services to the existing customers. Some e-commerce sites offer a one-time special deal as soon as you are ready to purchase something from them and have entered your payment details. It will say you can buy something else for half price and tempt the customer to spend more. Research shows that offering something immediately after someone has agreed to buy something will increase the probability of he or she biting the new offer. Playing along with human mindsets will be useful in building a funnel.

Have you drawn your ideal customer persona? This is the next important thing marketing and sales must do. You may sell to a few customers here and there but consistent sales efforts will not materialise into sales without the right motivators for the customer. Recall that almost 75 percent of leads fall through the gaps. Building a persona includes giving the customers a name, describing their behaviour, character, demographics, desires, psychographics, etc. The more you know this persona the better your chances of building a healthy funnel. Without that, your sales efforts will end up as sub-optimal always and the struggle for growth will continue.

Get your sales force to continue doing what they have done well in the past. There is no escaping the regular rigour of the standard operating processes. If the process is not working, analyse why and make changes. Bad funnels will always happen if the process is not effective and the sales folks are not trained in objection handling. Looking at competitors and working on your own sales pitch is very critical and it has to evolve constantly – even if you have a long-term contract with a customer. Remember not to imitate a competitor – if you do that you just don’t have a sales strategy. Build your efforts from what has worked and improvise.

Just because your existing customers express an interest in your new offering or services doesn’t mean they will buy from you immediately. They take their own sweet time. They may have any number of reasons for not acting quickly and this is what sales team needs to address and convert the yes or may be to a definite purchase. It is also critical to learn how to ask for a sale with those who had expressed an interest. Hoping and not acting on it will invariably result in your competition walking away with that deal. You can probably think of money-back guarantees or offer a pilot to make the customer agree to buy the new service.

Customers today are smarter and have more data than some of your sales executives. They have feature comparison charts, pricing and they always check third-party reviews online. That’s why they ask for testimonials and customer references. You can get through this by establishing your expertise in an area or by building strong relationships. This is a major part of building the sales funnel. There are many ways you can accomplish this: Offer free knowledge to improve the processes and outcomes of your prospect’s business, publications, access to data related to their industry, frequent mailing and engagements, and of course, the good old wining and dining or golfing. In some cultures like the Arabic business, becoming friends comes first, and, yes they also do business after the friendship is firm.

If SMEs want to grow, always think about long-term value creation through building a good sales funnel. Lead generation is important, building relationships and rewarding loyal customers frequently are more value-creating activities. With a great sales funnel, your ROI on sales efforts will be higher, building meaningful experiences better and staying ahead of competitors easier.