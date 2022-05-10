Builders cannot force homebuyers to accept unilateral extensions of the date of possession: Tribunal

(Representative image)

Giving relief to homebuyers, the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has held that a “completion date cannot keep getting extended on grant of each commencement certificate (CC)” and ordered a developer to refund Rs 7 crore paid by buyers.

“Respondent promoter is directed to refund the paid amount to complainant together with interest at the rate of highest marginal cost of lending rate of State Bank of India plus 2%,” the order said.

The case pertains to an apartment bought by a couple in a Bandra (East) highrise in 2015 with the promise of delivery of possession by 2017. They had not received possession even by the revised date of December 2019.

“Promoter has unilaterally revised possession delivery date to December 31, 2019. In fact, there is no change in penultimate stage of the project construction from 2019 vs 2021. MahaRERA erred in holding that letter of allotment provides completion of unit within 36 months from the grant of last approval or on or before December 2017, whichever is later. The word “last” mentioned herein, does not appear in the letter of allotment as sought to be in the impugned order. Accordingly, conclusion in the impugned order that 36 months should be construed from the grant of commencement certificate dated 24th May 2019 is erroneous,” the order said.

No consent

The order noted that the consent of homebuyers was not taken for any of the amendments in the plans, stating that since the delivery date mentioned on MahaRERA’s website has been revised unilaterally without the consent of the buyers, it cannot be considered binding on them. Therefore, the project completion date mentioned on the MahaRERA website cannot be taken as the agreed possession date, it said, and set aside the MahaRERA order passed in January 2020.

The “16th floor, on which the subject flat is located was regularised by issuance of commencement certificate dated 20th September 2016 itself. Commencement certificate (CC) dated 24th May 2019 is for extending building up to 20th floor and not up to 16th floor. Accordingly, completion date cannot keep getting extended upon grant of each commencement certificate,” the order dated May 4 said.

Section 13 of the Act stipulates that the promoter shall not accept any amount in excess of 10 percent of the cost of the apartment as an advance payment without first entering into a written agreement for sale. The corresponding provision in the MOFA Act also stipulates that agreement to sale should be executed before taking payments over 20 percent.

In the case on hand, even though the agreement for sale has still not been executed, the promoter had accepted approximately 92% of the total consideration by the end of September 2017. Even though the agreement was allegedly getting delayed on account of the complainant, without any execution of the agreement of sale, the promoter has already raised demands and accepted deposits beyond 20% (higher than the limit even in the MOFA Act). This is not in consonance with the section 13 of the Act, the order said.

Experts react

Experts said that the order comes as a big relief to homebuyers. “The Appellate Tribunal has reiterated the stand taken by the Bombay High Court, whereby it is clarified that the change in project completion date on the MahaRERA website was a unilateral process and cannot be binding on a homebuyer. The promoter shall continue to be bound by the contractual possession date as agreed with the homebuyer at the time of sale. Even though there are subsequent changes (extensions) in the possession date made on the MahaRERA website, they will not adversely impact homebuyers' rights,” said Avikshit Moral, Partner, IndusLaw.

The Act is clear that extension can only be given in the event of a force majeure situation and when there is no fault of the builders, said Abhay Upadhyay, president Forum for People’s Collective Efforts. But extension in this case was granted by the authorities as a matter of right of the builders to get an extension; this was all being done at the cost of homebuyers who had to endlessly wait to get possession and were forced to accept unilateral extensions of the date of possession, Upadhyay added.

The order will hopefully correct this anomaly as the Tribunal has rightly held that such unilateral extensions are not binding on homebuyers, he said. It will also check the blatant misuse of RERA provisions by the authorities to give builders relief, completely ignoring the interests of homebuyers. The order also sends out a strong message to builders to fall in line and that any favourable order they get will only be shortlived, Upadhyay added.

Last year, addressing a seminar, Upadhyay had said: “Getting RERA timelines extended is not the builders’ birthright at homebuyers’ cost. Granting indiscriminate extension in timelines without taking the opinion of homebuyers, without sufficiently compensating them, is unfair.”

“This decision is one of a kind and has not been passed by any courts or tribunals till now. We all hope this decision will be upheld in the appellate courts,” said Anshul Gupta, Partner, ANG Partners, Advocates & Solicitors.





