Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said.

The administration of Delhi's famed Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of 'girls', whether alone or in groups. As the issue led to outrage in some quarters, the Shahi Imam stepped in to say the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.

According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some "incidents" were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

"Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Bukhari told PTI.

"Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," Bukhari added.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women's rights and said she was issuing a notice.