Budweiser 0.0 partners with Lionel Messi, announces limited-edition bottles

Beer brand Budweiser 0.0 on September 7 announced a long-term partnership with Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Budweiser, owned by US brewer Anheuser-Busch, announced the collaboration in a 44-second promotional film called "They Say".

The film also announced a limited edition Lionel Messi bottle.

Messi, who has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award six times, has a massive following on social media. He has 167 million followers on Instagram alone.

"I'm excited to partner with Budweiser to share my journey that was based on a determination to be the best player I can be. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. Hopefully fans around the world will find inspiration in my story to commit to their craft and never give up on greatness, no matter how hard the journey," Messi said, as quoted by Business Insider.

"Lionel Messi is a true icon and role model of his generation and for generations to come. His dedication and commitment to his craft reflect the same self-belief that has led Budweiser to become the King of Beers. We look forward to working together as partners to continue delivering on our ambition, reminding football fans worldwide that greatness is a journey that is worth the effort and determination," Global VP of Budweiser Steve Arkley said.