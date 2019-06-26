App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Budget 2019 be pro growth? Stay tuned to find out

With a slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen how the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP government will address the issue in the upcoming 2019 Union Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government returned to power with an overwhelming majority in 2019. With a slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen how the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP government will address the issue in the upcoming 2019 Union Budget.

Will growth be a top priority in this budget? Will issues like agricultural distress, water crisis and lower taxes take precedence?

Watch the video to find out what the masses are expecting from the first full time woman finance minister.

Close
Click here to get the best updates ahead of the 2019 Union Budget along with top news from Budget day.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #agrarian crisis #Budget 2019 #finance #Nirmala Sithamaran

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.