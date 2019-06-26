Will Budget 2019 be pro growth? Stay tuned to find out

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government returned to power with an overwhelming majority in 2019. With a slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen how the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP government will address the issue in the upcoming 2019 Union Budget.

Will growth be a top priority in this budget? Will issues like agricultural distress, water crisis and lower taxes take precedence?

Watch the video to find out what the masses are expecting from the first full time woman finance minister.