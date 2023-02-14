 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why India needn't fret over its credit rating

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

Realistic budget projection, slow but steady fiscal consolidation and a still high growth trajectory will ensure that the debt burden comes off in the years ahead.

The Budget 2023 struck a fine balance between the need to aid economic recovery while ensuring fiscal consolidation, something which was music to the ears of fiscal hawks and bond traders.

Still, there has been some cautious commentary from global credit rating agencies, specifically in the context of the government's ambitious plan to lower the budget deficit to below 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by FY26.

All the three major rating agencies have the lowest investment grade rating on India with a stable outlook.

Fiscal marksmanship crucial