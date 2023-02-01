Union Budget 2023: Why India’s ballooning pension bill is a worry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth consecutive budget has set a target of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for pensions, lower than the revised estimates of the current fiscal at 2.4 lakh crore but higher than the budget estimates of Rs 2.07 lakh crore for 2022-23. It is also higher than India’s health budget of Rs 88,956 crore.

India's ballooning pension bill is clearly eating into resources for other crucial sectors that are growth drivers for the economy. The concerns get aggravated as more states veer back to the old pension scheme, which would add to their fiscal burden.

Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh is the latest to announce that it would restore the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh state government employees. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress, and Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power, are among other states to have gone back to the old pension scheme for employees.