Union Budget 2023: What is in it for salaried professionals?

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: Now, an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 percent of his or her income.

Industry experts say tax rebates will ultimately push the demand in the market.

The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, proposed to increase the tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh as part of a slew of changes in the way the government taxes the salaried class.

"An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only Rs 45,000. This is only 5 percent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 percent on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, Rs 60,000," FM Nirmala Sitharaman explained in her Budget speech.

Similarly, she added that an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 percent of his or her income, a reduction of 20 percent from the existing liability of Rs 1,87,500.

Boost to living standard