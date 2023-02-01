Union Budget 2023: What is in it for salaried professionals?

Industry experts say tax rebates will ultimately push the demand in the market.

The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, proposed to increase the tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh as part of a slew of changes in the way the government taxes the salaried class.

"An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only Rs 45,000. This is only 5 percent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 percent on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, Rs 60,000," FM Nirmala Sitharaman explained in her Budget speech.

Similarly, she added that an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 percent of his or her income, a reduction of 20 percent from the existing liability of Rs 1,87,500.

Boost to living standard

Salaried professionals say new income tax slab rates for 2023-24 are a boost to the middle class.

"As a salaried taxpayer, my biggest concern was a possible increase in income tax rates, considering the global environment and the ongoing hint at recession," said Anjali K Gupta, a young professional at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

"Looking forward to how the other changes eventually pinch the pocket, but direct tax benefits are certainly a warm welcome," she added.

"A higher disposable income will ensure that the Indian salaried class can keep improving their living standard. It'll be overall beneficial for the employee without putting any extra burden on the employers," said Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech.

Changes in standard deduction

The benefit of standard deduction has been extended to the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioner under the new tax regime.

Salaried individual will get standard deduction of Rs 50,000 and pensioner Rs 15,000 as per the proposal. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus gain Rs 52,500, from the above proposals.

The highest surcharge rate in personal income tax has been reduced from 37 percent to 25 percent in the new tax regime for income above Rs 2 crore.

This would result in maximum tax rate of personal income tax come down to 39 percent which was earlier 42.74 percent. The limit of tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The new income tax regime has been made the default tax regime. However, the citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime.

Some doubts left

Though Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, feels changes in the income tax slabs, including an exemption for income up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime and the new tax slabs, will doubtlessly benefit the middle class, he said whether the housing sector will get a collateral boost remains to be seen.