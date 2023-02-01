English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: What is in it for salaried professionals?

    Union Budget 2023: Now, an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 percent of his or her income.

    Abhishek Sahu
    February 01, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
    Industry experts say tax rebates will ultimately push the demand in the market.

    Industry experts say tax rebates will ultimately push the demand in the market.

    The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, proposed to increase the tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh as part of a slew of changes in the way the government taxes the salaried class.

    "An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only Rs 45,000. This is only 5 percent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 percent on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, Rs 60,000," FM Nirmala Sitharaman explained in her Budget speech.

    Similarly, she added that an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh or 10 percent of his or her income, a reduction of 20 percent from the existing liability of Rs 1,87,500.

    Boost to living standard