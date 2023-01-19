 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: Two things FM Sitharaman must do to bring the bulls back to Dalal Street

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

The equity markets globally have suffered a lot of pain last year owing majorly to prevailing uncertainties including the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening at a record pace. The Indian equity markets were an outlier but due to the rich premium it currently trades at, it needs a boost from the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

So, what are the demands of the market participants that may bring the big bulls back on Dalal Street? Let’s also understand which sectors may rally post-budget and how the markets have performed in the last five years.

Budget 2023 expectations from the stock market

Budget 2023: LTCG Tax removal

Market experts share that the removal of the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax might make investments in Indian securities more attractive. Currently, realised gains on stock market investments are taxed at 10% for up to Rs 1 lakh if the holding period is more than one year.

The finance minister is expected to increase the threshold limit to a higher amount, which in turn will give rise to disposable income in the hands of investors.