Union Budget 2023: Two things FM Sitharaman must do to bring the bulls back to Dalal Street

The equity markets globally have suffered a lot of pain last year owing majorly to prevailing uncertainties including the war in Ukraine and monetary tightening at a record pace. The Indian equity markets were an outlier but due to the rich premium it currently trades at, it needs a boost from the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

So, what are the demands of the market participants that may bring the big bulls back on Dalal Street? Let’s also understand which sectors may rally post-budget and how the markets have performed in the last five years.

Budget 2023 expectations from the stock market

Budget 2023: LTCG Tax removal

Market experts share that the removal of the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax might make investments in Indian securities more attractive. Currently, realised gains on stock market investments are taxed at 10% for up to Rs 1 lakh if the holding period is more than one year.

The finance minister is expected to increase the threshold limit to a higher amount, which in turn will give rise to disposable income in the hands of investors.

Experts also demand the abolition of the LTCG tax on equity if the investments are held for three years. “Talks of a need for a uniform tax structure for capital gains are expected to be discussed in the upcoming union budget. This might help Indian taxpayers to have more disposable income in hand, which can be mobilised into investments and utilised efficiently,” said Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager, Right Horizons PMS. Budget 2023: STT abolition Stock brokers’ body, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), has demanded the abolition of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT). ANMI claims that India is the only country that levies STT in the cash market and derivatives segment and only one other market - South Korea levies STT on cash market equities. The participants have called for the government to re-introduce the rebate in STT and CTT to increase volume and participation in the market. Introduced in 2014, STT, which forms only 2 percent of total direct collections for the government, is levied on stocks, equity derivatives and equity mutual funds at the time of sale and purchase. Which sector may rally post-budget? Analysts said banks, capital goods and pharma stocks may rally post the budget announcement. “Some favourable benefits will accrue to real estate if tax deduction benefits can be announced. Metals infra and energy-related stocks could rally not because of the announcement particularly, but owing to the Chinese reopening and factors influencing the global economy. We aren’t expecting IT to rally, however,” said Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio PMS. Check Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Budget 2023 “The focus will be on infrastructure development, empowerment, digitization and incentivising new-age manufacturing through PLI schemes. We expect energy, healthcare and pharma, speciality chemicals, technology and manufacturing to rally this time after the budget,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, a SEBI-registered investment advisory firm. Budget 2023: Markets performance pre and post budget In the last five years, markets have rallied in anticipation of the budget and underperform for the next month. “We have observed this trend four times out of the last five years. On average NIFTY has yielded a negative 2.8% one month return post the announcement – in the last five years,” noted Sharma. It has mostly been 'buy' the rumour and 'sell' the news for many sectors that get directly impacted like PSUs, PSBs and railways players, he said. Check Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Budget 2023 “The market has fallen five times while gaining six times in the month ahead of the Union Budget in the last 11 years and has oscillated between -3 and +3%. The budget day has been positive most of the time and the post-budget has been more positive than negative,” said Sonam Srivastava.

Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.

