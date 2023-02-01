 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Union Budget 2023: Positive for capex but neutral for consumption, says market veteran Prashant Jain

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Jain says consumption hinges a lot more on job creation and interest rates rather than a relaxation in income tax

The Union Budget 2023 is a big positive for capital expenditure and credit growth, market veteran Prashant Jain said in an interview to Moneycontrol on February 1.

Jain, however, said that the impact of the Budget on consumption is likely to be neutral as it hinges a lot more on job creation and interest rates rather than a relaxation in income tax.

Even though income tax relaxations are positive, "I don't they are material enough to be able to give a major boost to consumption," Jain said.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023