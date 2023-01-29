English
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Union Budget 2023: PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

    The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

    Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here.

    The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.

    Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.