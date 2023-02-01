Union Budget 2023 pegs FY24 divestment target at Rs 51,000 crore

The government has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore through the divestment route in FY 2023–24, according to budget documents released by the Ministry of Finance. The move is on expected lines on the back of unfavourable market conditions and a sluggish privatisation drive in 2022.

In FY23, the government had budgeted to raise Rs 65,000 crore through divestments. The revised estimate for disinvestments in FY23 stood at Rs 50,000 crore.

So far the government has raised a mere Rs 31,000 crore in FY23 by selling its stake in public sector enterprises and is set to miss the annual target as no major disinvestment is likely to fructify before March 31. A major chunk of the Rs 31,000 crore came from the landmark LIC IPO which raised Rs 21,000 crore in May 2022.

Ashwin Mohan