Union Budget 2023 pegs FY24 divestment target at Rs 51,000 crore

The government has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore through the divestment route in FY 2023–24, according to budget documents released by the Ministry of Finance. The move is on expected lines on the back of unfavourable market conditions and a sluggish privatisation drive in 2022.

In FY23, the government had budgeted to raise Rs 65,000 crore through divestments. The revised estimate for disinvestments in FY23 stood at Rs 50,000 crore.

So far the government has raised a mere Rs 31,000 crore in FY23 by selling its stake in public sector enterprises and is set to miss the annual target as no major disinvestment is likely to fructify before March 31. A major chunk of the Rs 31,000 crore came from the landmark LIC IPO which raised Rs 21,000 crore in May 2022.

According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, except in FY18 and FY19, disinvestment receipts in the last eight years have fallen short of Budget Estimates. In FY21 and FY22, the government achieved only 18 percent and 8 percent of its disinvestment targets, respectively.

The firms which have been on the Mod regime's disinvestment list for the past few years include BPCL, Shipping Corporation, BEML, Concor, HLL Lifecare and NMDC Steel Ltd.

Brokerages had predicted that the government was unlikely to aggressively pursue the disinvestment agenda due to the general elections in 2024.

“We pencil in divestment receipts of Rs 350 bn in FY2023E (8M FY23 at Rs 284 bn). For FY2024E, we factor in divestments of Rs 500 bn with the option of LIC, SUUTI holdings, SCI, etc remaining on the cards though outright privatisation prior to general elections will be difficult,” Kotak Institutional Equities had said in a pre-budget research note.

"The government's proposals of privatising two PSU banks, state-owned oil company BPCL, select steel plants, and infra assets (airports, railway stations, etc) have seen limited movement in 2022, and appear unlikely to see a serious push in 2023,” analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd wrote in a note.

“We expect that barring PSUs where the privatisation/disinvestment process is already ahead and largely non-contentious, Concor, IDBI Bank, BEML, and Shipping Corp could be among the few to see progress; that too not beyond 1H23,” the note added.

On January 8 Moneycontrol was the first to report that Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group had submitted EOIs or expressions of interest for a majority stake in IDBI Bank.

The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 percent of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids was set at December 16, which was later extended to January 7.