    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: Hotel stocks cheer push for tourism sector

    Sitharaman said tourism will be promoted on mission mode with the help of states as well as public-private partnership

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 01, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
    Indian Hotels Company Sector

    Hotel stocks moved higher as investors cheered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's push for the tourism industry in the Budget 2023.

    Sitharaman emphasised on the huge scope for job creation and entrepreneurship in the tourism sector. "Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states' convergence of government programs and public-private partnership," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

    The announcement triggered strong buying within hotel stocks, lifting shares of EIH, Indian Hotels Company, EIH Associated Hotels, Thomas Cook (India), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts,  Lords Ishwar Hotels, Oriental Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels 2-8 percent higher.

    The push will likely support the recovery for hotel companies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.