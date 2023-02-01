Union Budget 2023: FM allocates Rs 35,000 crore towards energy transition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

This comes as India focuses on a cleaner economy and aims to achieve a net-zero emissions goal by 2070.

Sitharaman also highlighted that “green growth” will be one of the seven priority sectors (“Saptarishi”) of the Union Budget 2023.

Shubhangi Mathur