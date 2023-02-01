Union Budget 2023: Department of Space receives Rs 12,544 crore allocation

In the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February, the Department of Space under which prestigious institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) fall, received a Rs 12,543.91 crore allocation.
This estimate is marginally higher (0.56 percent) than the Rs 12,473 crore allocated for the department two years ago; 8 percent lesser than the budget estimate for FY 2022-2023.
In last year's budget, the government allocated Rs 13,700 crore. However, it reduced the estimate in the revised budget to Rs 10,530 crore.
Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space), the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players, received a more than four times increased budget estimate at Rs 95 crore.
IN-Space has become a significant contributor to the space tech start-up industry in the short time that it has been operational. It has emerged as a focal point for easing communication, integration, and permission-related complexities between government and private-sector players.
According to an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) report, IN-Space has received more than 150 proposals for future consideration from start-ups, MSMEs, and industries.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023
In last year's budget, the government body allocated Rs 33 crore. However, in the revised estimate, it was reduced to Rs 21 crore making this year's allocation a more than four times increase.
Space tech industry players have been batting for an increase in In-SPACE's allocation, stating that the increase would help with common testing facilities and other infrastructure that is needed by space tech industry players. Start-ups had requested a Rs 100 crore allocation for IN-Space.
Industry association SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) had also requested the Indian government to lay down In-SPACE's mandate in legislation. The body had pointed out that its composition, powers, functions and responsibilities are not yet defined in any legislation.