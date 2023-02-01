Union Budget 2023: Department of Space receives Rs 12,544 crore allocation

In the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February, the Department of Space under which prestigious institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) fall, received a Rs 12,543.91 crore allocation.

This estimate is marginally higher (0.56 percent) than the Rs 12,473 crore allocated for the department two years ago; 8 percent lesser than the budget estimate for FY 2022-2023.

In last year's budget, the government allocated Rs 13,700 crore. However, it reduced the estimate in the revised budget to Rs 10,530 crore.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space), the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players, received a more than four times increased budget estimate at Rs 95 crore.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol