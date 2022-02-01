MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2022 | ECLGS scheme extended till March 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces

    The guarantee cover of the ECLGS scheme has been expanded by Rs 50,000, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, while presenting her fourth annual Budget 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that was introduced by the Finance Ministry in 2020 to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended till March 2023/

    The guarantee cover has been expanded by Rs 50,000 to the total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, while presenting her fourth annual Budget 2022.

    The ECLGS was launched by the Centre with the aim to provide 100 percent guaranteed coverage to banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

    It was launched as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package called the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The scheme aimed to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to MSMEs across India.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ECLGS scheme #Union Budget 2022 #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.