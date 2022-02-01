Union Budget 2022 | ECLGS scheme extended till March 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that was introduced by the Finance Ministry in 2020 to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended till March 2023/

The guarantee cover has been expanded by Rs 50,000 to the total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, while presenting her fourth annual Budget 2022.

The ECLGS was launched by the Centre with the aim to provide 100 percent guaranteed coverage to banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

It was launched as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package called the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The scheme aimed to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to MSMEs across India.

