Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to raise tax audit threshold to Rs 10 crore for digital transactions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise the tax audit threshold to Rs 10 crore for digital transactions. Earlier, organisations with a turnover of more than Rs 1 crore were required to get their accounts audited.

In last year’s budget, the FM had increased the tax audit limit to Rs 5 crore for those who carry out 95 percent transactions digitally.

Now, with a view to boosting digital transactions, the FM has proposed to raise the tax limit from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. The increase in tax audit threshold is believed to reduce compliance burden.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

The FM has also cut the time limit for reopening income-tax assessment cases to three years. Senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension and interest income will not be required to file their income-tax returns.