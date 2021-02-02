MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Union Budget 2021: Even after increased FDI, insurance companies won't be allowed to take money outside India

Union Budget 2021: More than 50 percent of JV company directors will have to be Indian residents and independent directors

Lakshman Roy
February 02, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (L) as she leaves her office to present the Union Budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1. (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (L) as she leaves her office to present the Union Budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1. (File image: Reuters)


Despite management control in foreign hands and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 74 percent, insurance companies will not be allowed to take away money outside India, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary - Department of Economic Affairs, has said in an exclusive interview.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget 2021 speech that the FDI limit in the insurance sector would be hiked to 74 percent from the current 49 percent, but with safeguards. This is subject to legislative changes in the Insurance Act, 1938.

Sitharaman said, ``Under the new structure, the majority of directors on board and key management persons will be resident Indians will at least 50% directors being independent directors and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.”

Moneycontrol earlier reported how the FDI hike, accompanied by strict rules on the composition of top management in Indian insurance joint ventures (JVs), would act as a dampener to get foreign capital.

Bajaj said during the interaction that, under the Insurance Act, companies were not allowed to send insurance money outside India. This provision will continue even after the decision to hike up the FDI limit comes into force. As announced during the budget speech, Bajaj said more than 50 percent of the company’s directors should be Indian residents and independent directors.

Close

Related stories

During the same interview, Debasish Panda, Secretary - Department of Financial Services, which controls the insurance sector, said that - while the condition for ownership and control with Indian hands had been amended - key management of companies must include Indian residents.

While explaining the need of more FDI, Panda said that this would help Indian insurers get access to funds from new foreign investors.

"Insurance penetration will increase. New products will be launched, and best practices will be come in. It will enhance customer satisfaction and will help in getting full social security to the people," he added.

According to data from Swiss Re, India’s insurance penetration (premiums as percentage of GDP) stood at 3.76 percent as against the world average of 7.23 in FY20.
Lakshman Roy
TAGS: #Budget 2021
first published: Feb 2, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.