Union Budget 2021: Even after increased FDI, insurance companies won't be allowed to take money outside India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (L) as she leaves her office to present the Union Budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1. (File image: Reuters)

Despite management control in foreign hands and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 74 percent, insurance companies will not be allowed to take away money outside India, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary - Department of Economic Affairs, has said in an exclusive interview.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget 2021 speech that the FDI limit in the insurance sector would be hiked to 74 percent from the current 49 percent, but with safeguards. This is subject to legislative changes in the Insurance Act, 1938.

Sitharaman said, ``Under the new structure, the majority of directors on board and key management persons will be resident Indians will at least 50% directors being independent directors and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.”

Moneycontrol earlier reported how the FDI hike, accompanied by strict rules on the composition of top management in Indian insurance joint ventures (JVs), would act as a dampener to get foreign capital.

Bajaj said during the interaction that, under the Insurance Act, companies were not allowed to send insurance money outside India. This provision will continue even after the decision to hike up the FDI limit comes into force. As announced during the budget speech, Bajaj said more than 50 percent of the company’s directors should be Indian residents and independent directors.

During the same interview, Debasish Panda, Secretary - Department of Financial Services, which controls the insurance sector, said that - while the condition for ownership and control with Indian hands had been amended - key management of companies must include Indian residents.

While explaining the need of more FDI, Panda said that this would help Indian insurers get access to funds from new foreign investors.

"Insurance penetration will increase. New products will be launched, and best practices will be come in. It will enhance customer satisfaction and will help in getting full social security to the people," he added.

According to data from Swiss Re, India’s insurance penetration (premiums as percentage of GDP) stood at 3.76 percent as against the world average of 7.23 in FY20.