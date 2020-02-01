App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
Budget
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 PDF: Here's where you can download FM Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget for this year in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget for the year 2020-21 in the Lower House of the Parliament on February 1. The common man, small businesses and the industry at large had a wide range of expectations from this budget.

Below is the PDF document of the Union Budget 2020-21.

Budget Speech by Moneycontrol News on Scribd




First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

