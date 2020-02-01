Budget 2020 PDF: Here's where you can download FM Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget for this year in the Lok Sabha on February 1.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget for the year 2020-21 in the Lower House of the Parliament on February 1. The common man, small businesses and the industry at large had a wide range of expectations from this budget.Below is the PDF document of the Union Budget 2020-21.
Budget Speech by Moneycontrol News on Scribd
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:10 pm