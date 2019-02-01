Feb 01, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Rs 3.5 lakh cr waiver for 15 people but only Rs 17/day for farmers, says Rahul Gandhi
Cheer for middle income tax payers. FM Goyal announces tax rebate and increase in standard deduction.
The Narendra Modi-led government presented its last budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder Zerodha said that government presented a populous Budget with reasonable reforms for the middle class.
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI on the Budget for FY20:
The Union Budget for FY 19-20 is growth oriented and forward looking in nature. The announcement of an Assured Income Support Scheme for Small and Marginal farmers is the most welcome step. Additionally, Interest Subvention announced for farmers pursuing Animal Husbandry and Fishery will provide a fillip to this sector. Raising the full tax rebate up to Rs 5 lacs will surely be welcomed by country’s emerging middle class. We believe, this will further strengthen the purchasing power of the growing middle class thereby providing a welcome fillip to the economy at large. Further, exemption of tax on second self-occupied house is likely to give further boost to the housing sector. Hiking the ceiling limit for TDS on bank deposits and small savings will act as a catalyst for this deposit segment by attracting the new depositors. To sum up, on the whole, it is a growth-oriented budget having something for everyone.
Opinion | Say bye bye to lower interest rates for now
Ravi Krishnan The interim budget, which can hardly be termed as one, was clearly aimed at boosting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's election prospects.
Comment | This Interim Budget was no dead rubber
The interim budget has taken the wind out of the Opposition's sails - at least for the time being. However, does the government's offensive move betray the BJP's fears about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls?
Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd: The interim Budget 2019 presented today is a pragmatic balance between economic growth and holistic development of India. The government's announcements towards strengthening rural economy (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, interest subvention, mega pension scheme) and continued impetus on infrastructure development (trebling rural road construction, new waterways and railways services) will strengthen economy in the long run. In the short term, more disposable income in the hands of 3 crore households for whom two-wheeler is a basic transport need is good news for the industry. We are cautiously optimistic that the resultant positive customer sentiments can offset the industry slowdown caused by the insurance premium hike earlier this year and bring back the industry momentum to earlier estimate of higher single digits.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: You can waive off Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore loan of 15 people but give only Rs 17 per day to farmers! What else is this, if not an insult? Election will be fought keeping in mind issue of farmers, unemployment & attacks on institutions, it'll also be on the issue of Rafale.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: On Monday at 5.30 pm, we(Opposition leaders) will go to the election commission over EVMs.
FM to ANI: In 5 years, there was exponential growth. Didn't previous govts know women need toilets? Didn't previous govts know that poor children need electricity to study? Why did they take 50 years to provide 12 crore gas connections? We provided 13 crore connections in 5 years.
FM Piyush Goyal to ANI: It is a chain of work that has been done in the last 4 years. It is PM Modi's way of doing the work continuously to take development to every single person across fields. Work is not done in small parts, it is done on large scale successfully with honesty.
Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities: Middle-class tax payers, including salaried and pensioners, are here to see some ‘Acche Din’ owing to tax sops announced in the Interim Budget 2019 and which came in over and above the expectations.
The government has proposed a tax rebate on the income up to Rs 5 lakh, meaning that taxpayers earning up to Rs 5 lakh will be exempted from paying taxes but will have to file returns without fail to claim the same. Other taxpayers get an increase in standard deduction to Rs 50,000. There will be no TDS on house rent up to Rs 2.4 lakh and also no TDS on the bank, post-office interest up to Rs 40,000 (earlier Rs 10,000), a relief particularly for senior citizens.
To sum it up, the government has rightly addressed the broadest segment of society — the middle-class taxpayer — in this Interim Budget. In the entire endeavor, the FM managed to please the debt market by containing the target current account deficit to 2.5% for FY19 and fiscal deficit to 3.4% for both FY19 and FY20. Overall, the finance minister gave a road map and vision for next 10 years where he would like to take the economy, reducing hassles of the taxpayers and going digital thereby reducing the personal interface between taxpayer and tax officers. Overall, the budget struck a chord with almost all the segments of the society.
FM on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remark 'economic condition of country worse than Emergency': I believe the government has succeeded on all levels. Inflation is down to 4.5% from 10%. If inflation had continued like times of Congress, then your household budget would have been 35-40% higher.
FM Piyush Goyal to ANI: This was the first large scale change in the history of independent India. It's natural that if this is done, there will be a few difficulties. But I thank tax payers & those in business sector that they accepted this and are getting direct benefits today.
FM Piyush Goyal to ANI: If the tax collection is so good, it shows that GST is a successful measure. It has prepared the nation for rapid development. It is not a poor implementation, there is no country which dared to make such a large-scale change.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet: This has been a fabulous budget and I compliment my good friend and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for a fantastic job. The FM has managed to do something for a large cross-section of the society — the middle class, the farmers, workers in the unorganised sector. At the same time, he has ensured that fiscal deficit remains at 3.4%. This is a people's budget that will help the economy and also lays down a vision for the next 10 years. This could well be a game changer budget in this election year.
I feel that the government with this budget has certainly injected a lot of josh without losing its hosh!
FM on new tax slab: Around 3-3.5 cr people will be benefitted. We'll get a final data when the final tax returns of the next year come... We have not disturbed the tax rates. We just made the change that those with an annual income less than Rs 5 lakh will have to pay zero tax.
FM to ANI: Want to take irrigation through micro irrigation route and through organic farming which takes much less water, this is going to be a priority for the government. In the next 10 years, will make sure everybody get benefit of good irrigation facilities.
FM to ANI: Instead of being looked at as Rs 500 per month for farmers, it has been introduced as a supplemental income. They're our 'anndaata' & provide us food security... Sitting over here, it's very difficult to imagine how important this Rs 6,000 is in the life of a small farmer.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in interview to ANI: Why is it that they(Congress) never bothered for the healthcare of the farmers like we did? Why is it that they never bothered to ensure electricity to all as we did? Except making tall promises, they did nothing.
Boman R Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group: The budget announcement has been affirmative by opening investment market for second homes. Tax rebate for income up to Rs 6.5 lakh under 80C will accelerate investments in the housing sector. With RERA and Benami Transaction Act, bringing in tremendous transparency in the sector, there has been a surge in housing demand from the NRI community.
The government’s proposal to extend the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years is a good rational move. The lowering of GST on properties is a positive move provided that ITC is continued thereby allowing a real reduction in prices to consumer.
Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company: The key focus, among other things, for bond markets was the fiscal math. While the fiscal deficit as % of GDP has been pegged at 3.4, the gross borrowing programme of Rs 7.10 lakh crore has spooked market sentiments. Market is also worried about how the revenue side estimates will actually pan out. Additionally, key to note is that ~60% of net government supply in FY19 was cushioned by RBI OMO bond purchases. Uncertainty on how much would be the quantum of OMOs and will they actually be needed will be a uncertain sword hanging in the market.
For now, we expect bond yields to remain at current elevated levels with sideways movement till MPC meeting slated for next week offers some clarity. Short duration funds are a better suited option for investors to participate in fixed income.
It was certainly not a trading session for the weak-hearted as the Budget-day trading was marked by severe volatility. Indices, eventually, managed to end in the green, but not before seeing wild swings in both the directions. The Nifty ended below 10,900-mark.
Financials were the big underperformers through the session, with Nifty Bank being dragged by State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. The latter contributed more than 73 percent to the Nifty Bank’s losses.
Benchmarks began on a mildly higher note, as investors sat on the fence ahead of Budget announcements. However, further announcements for farmers and middle class boosted market sentiment. The Sensex rose over 400 points intraday. The Nifty, too, touched 10,950-mark as well.
But the market soon gave up most of its gains, declining over 100 points on the Sensex. Last hour saw some buying return to the counters, helping the indices close with over half a percent of gains.
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and said that the scheme is the biggest such programme for farmers "in the history of Independent India."
Budget 2019 effect: How you can earn tax-free Rs 10 lakh per annum
In a move to give relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced in the Budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh.
Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The Finance Minister has announced a progressive budget that aims at uplifting India’s populace, both in the cities as well as the villages. Schemes aimed to boost farmer income, reduce tax outgo for the middle-class tax payers should encourage consumption among India’s aspiring and diverse population. Further, steps such as developing 1 lakh digital villages is a significant move forward for the Digital India movement. For the insurance industry, these measures aimed at additional savings and boosting digital infrastructure. Thus, acting as catalysts for distribution, expansion and increasing penetration of segments such as motor, health insurance, crop insurance etc.