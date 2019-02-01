App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Why speak of Thugbandhan when NDA has 42 parties: Shatrughan Sinha
Recommended articleWhy speak of Thugbandhan when NDA has 42 parties: Shatrughan Sinha

or go to

Budget 2019
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 01, 2019 05:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

highlights

  • Feb 01, 05:30 AM (IST)

    Throwback to Budget 1997: Chidambaram's 'Dream Budget' for all

    Palaniappan Chidambaram’s Budget of 1997 came at a time when no one expected bold reforms from a weak United Front government, but the man, known for never mincing his words, introduced measures that put India on the world map. He believed in the principle that lower tax rates would boost compliance and hence make more people and corporates pay taxes. Chidambaram lowered the maximum marginal income tax rate for individuals to 30 percent from 40 percent, and reduced the income tax rate for domestic companies to 35 percent from 40 percent. 

    Read the full report here

  • Feb 01, 05:28 AM (IST)

    Interim Budget 2019: 25 stocks that brokerages are betting on to play the event

    The market sentiment is slightly cautious ahead of the Interim Budget on February 1. The Interim Budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes. However, for retail, there may not be anything to cheer but stock-specific opportunities will keep D-Street busy.

    Read the full report here

  • Feb 01, 05:18 AM (IST)

    PM Modi urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday urged all lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates. Speaking outside Parliament before the start of the session, the prime minister said there is awareness among the people in the country and all citizens watch the proceedings closely.

  • Feb 01, 05:16 AM (IST)

    Watch | Interim Budget expectations

    With Finance Minister Piyush Goyal set to present the interim budget today, ahead of the 2019 General Elections, watch this video to know what are the expectations from the interim budget. 

  • Feb 01, 05:09 AM (IST)
  • Feb 01, 05:05 AM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds, reports PTI. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. Women taxpayers may get a higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens. 
     

  • Feb 01, 05:04 AM (IST)

    FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence
    Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states. The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, reports PTI.

  • Feb 01, 04:59 AM (IST)
  • Feb 01, 04:53 AM (IST)

    Income tax concessions, farm relief package may figure in FM Piyush Goyal's Budget

    Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present today as the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections.

  • Feb 01, 04:49 AM (IST)

    While it is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy.

  • Feb 01, 04:49 AM (IST)

    The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

  • Feb 01, 04:48 AM (IST)

    The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.

  • Feb 01, 04:48 AM (IST)

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition.

  • Feb 01, 04:48 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers! The biggest event of the day is the Interim Budget 2019-20, which will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on announcements made during the budget.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.