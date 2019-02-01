Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence

FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence

Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states. The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, reports PTI.