Feb 01, 2019 05:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
PM Modi urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates
Watch | Interim Budget expectations
Budget day snapshot: Bears dominated D-Street in last 6 out of 10 years
In 2009, Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent
Throwback to Budget 1997: Chidambaram's 'Dream Budget' for all
Palaniappan Chidambaram’s Budget of 1997 came at a time when no one expected bold reforms from a weak United Front government, but the man, known for never mincing his words, introduced measures that put India on the world map. He believed in the principle that lower tax rates would boost compliance and hence make more people and corporates pay taxes. Chidambaram lowered the maximum marginal income tax rate for individuals to 30 percent from 40 percent, and reduced the income tax rate for domestic companies to 35 percent from 40 percent.
The market sentiment is slightly cautious ahead of the Interim Budget on February 1. The Interim Budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes. However, for retail, there may not be anything to cheer but stock-specific opportunities will keep D-Street busy.
Comment | Ahead of Budget 2019, how is the market positioned?
Shishir Asthana The market seems to have realised that we must have a pre-budget rally just a day before the budget. The BSE benchmark index Sensex shot up 665 points while the NSE Nifty rocketed by 179 points.
PM Modi urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday urged all lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates. Speaking outside Parliament before the start of the session, the prime minister said there is awareness among the people in the country and all citizens watch the proceedings closely.
Watch | Interim Budget expectations
With Finance Minister Piyush Goyal set to present the interim budget today, ahead of the 2019 General Elections, watch this video to know what are the expectations from the interim budget.
Piyush Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds, reports PTI. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. Women taxpayers may get a higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens.
Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states. The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, reports PTI.
Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present today as the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections.
While it is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy.
The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.
The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition.
Good morning readers! The biggest event of the day is the Interim Budget 2019-20, which will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on announcements made during the budget.