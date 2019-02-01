Feb 01, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives Finance Ministry; to present the Interim Budget at 11 am
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget for 2019-20 amid heightened expectations that he will announce an income support scheme for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.
The budget, the last before April-May Lok Sabha elections, will be keenly watched for cues about the government’s intent on creating jobs, in the face of the latest set of data showing four-decade high unemployment rates, stirring up the political cauldron.
Here's how India's digital growth story fared under Narendra Modi government
Data shows that the Modi government has pushed for an increase in the use of mobile wallets, and an overall increase in digital transactions and communication.
JUST IN | Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Interim Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today, reports ANI.
"When Piyush Goyal rises to present the Interim Budget today, it marks his stellar rise from being the BJP's treasurer when the party was in opposition to now being the Railways and Coal minister, besides interim Finance and Corporate Affairs ministers. Insiders attribute his rising clout in the BJP to his strong connections in business circles as well as his impressive execution skills" - Nazim Khan, Senior Editor, Moneycontrol.
"Market appears to have discounted some populist measures in the Budget. But Budget is not the big trigger for the market in the short term; that trigger will be the outcome of the general elections. There could be a knee jerk reaction on either side depending on the announcements in the Budget, but that will likely be short-lived" - Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol.
WATCH | All you need to know about excess grants
Budget 2019 | Who are the key people involved in Budget-making?
The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to present the last Budget of its term on February 1. As 2019 is an election year, the Centre will present an interim Budget.
Throwback Budget 2000: Yashwant Sinha's Millennium Budget was a shot in the arm for IT industry
In the first budget of the new millennium, the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha earned a lot of flak for not introducing long-term economic reforms, but where he scored was on making the India a software export hub. In his Budget speech, Sinha laid out his objectives, one of them was to “strengthen our role in the world economy through rapid growth of exports, higher foreign investment and prudent external debt management.”
Interim Budget 2019: Here's a wish list from the real estate sector
Three days ahead of the Interim Budget 2019, real estate developers are hoping that the government would rationalise the Goods and Services Tax slab for properties that are under construction and bring the stamp duty within the purview of the GST.
Home buyers wish that the government would take steps for the creation of a stressed asset fund to deal with the issue of incomplete projects and provide an EMI holiday to those whose houses have been facing undue delays.
Interim Budget 2019: Measures that could boost MSME banking space
Interest subvention for customers with a good track record in the MSME space tops the charts of expectations by brokerages from the interim Budget for the banking space. They believe that such a move will boost loan growth in this space. Along with it, any tax benefits on general deposits, at par with other market instruments could also bring back investments into the banking space.
Budget 2019: When and where to watch the Interim Budget live
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is set to present the interim budget 2019-20 today in the parliament, marking the last budget of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of 2019 General Elections.
While it is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy.
The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.
The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition.
Watch | All you need to know about Budget estimates
Government should enable tax sops to ensure 'healthcare for all'
While the Indian economy is showing tremendous growth potential, thanks to the Government’s modern and inclusive outlook, it still struggles with a large population who do not have adequate access to healthcare. Even among emerging markets, India is one of the least insured countries with only 20 percent of people having any kind of health insurance.
PM Narendra Modi looks to Budget on February 1 to shore up political base
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to try and shore up its political support with big ticket farm giveaways and tax cuts for the middle class in its final federal budget on February 1, months before elections, reports Reuters. Modi is facing growing discontent over depressed farm incomes and doubts over whether his policies are creating enough jobs. A local media report on January 31 quoted a government survey as saying the jobless rate was the highest in at least 45 years, putting further pressure on the government.
Money Ki Baat | Here is what's burdening the common man's wallet
It's that time of the year when most of us are striving to make investment decisions to save taxes and reduce the burden on our wallets. Watch the video to find out what pinches the common man's pockets the most.
Watch | What is Outcome Budget?
Opinion | Why the Budget needs to overcome political compulsions
In the absence of Union minister Arun Jaitley, his colleague Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget on February 1. But the change of guard at the North Block has not altered economic realities. In fact, complications for the ruling alliance have gone up after the Congress President Rahul Gandhi's announcement of giving a basic income to the poor if his party is voted back to power.
However, it will be important for the government to not get swayed by the promises made by the opposition and overcome immediate political compulsions. The most critical thing that financial markets would be looking at will be: how the government intends to manage its finances in the remaining part of the current financial year and the next fiscal. The government needs to contain fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent of GDP in the current year, and bring it down to 3.1 percent of GDP in the next fiscal.
No major shift in the infra policies in Budget 2019
In the election year, the continuity of policies and union budgetary allocations always remain a challenge. Since it is an interim budget, we are less likely to see a major shift in the infrastructure policies, which have long gestation period in terms of impact.
The ongoing infrastructure programs such as PMAY, Smart Cities, UDAN scheme and Railways and Highways projects etc., are in full swing. The budgetary allocations on these programs must not be affected.
Budget traditions: What's the significance of halwa ceremony, documents briefcase
As Budget 2019 approaches, here's a look at some of India's long-standing traditions.
General election a bigger event than Budget; positive on pvt banks, industrials: JM Financial
We are not really looking at a pre-Budget kind of call because the manoeuvring with the government is limited and it is pretty much clear what needs to be done. And, as we have said, elections are a bigger event this year than the budget itself, Suhas Harinarayanan, Head-Institutional Equity Research at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.
Let's look at how the prices of food items fared under Modi government
Here are the prices of different food items between 2014 to 2018 under Modi government.
Watch | What comprises the Budget speech?
Relaxation in income tax slabs will help to make further investments in real estate
It is important to be realistic given that this is an interim budget and hope for measures that will enhance the overall economy instead of specific sectors. Also, the announcements must be backed by concrete plans to ensure that the benefits are percolated to the consumers below.
From a real estate standpoint, the last year was largely spent getting acclimatized to the new policies which ushered better transparency and accountability in the sector. We hope that the government looks into some of the key concerns raised by the industry and addresses the same.
Budget 2019: Remembering India's most iconic Budgets
These were some of the Budgets that impacted our economy in the most significant of ways, bringing in changes and reforms that define it even today.