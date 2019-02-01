Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives Finance Ministry; to present the Interim Budget at 11 am

Opinion | Why the Budget needs to overcome political compulsions

In the absence of Union minister Arun Jaitley, his colleague Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget on February 1. But the change of guard at the North Block has not altered economic realities. In fact, complications for the ruling alliance have gone up after the Congress President Rahul Gandhi's announcement of giving a basic income to the poor if his party is voted back to power.

However, it will be important for the government to not get swayed by the promises made by the opposition and overcome immediate political compulsions. The most critical thing that financial markets would be looking at will be: how the government intends to manage its finances in the remaining part of the current financial year and the next fiscal. The government needs to contain fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent of GDP in the current year, and bring it down to 3.1 percent of GDP in the next fiscal.