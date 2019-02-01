Feb 01, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Cheer for middle income tax payers. FM Goyal announces tax rebate and increase in standard deduction.
highlights
Consumption to GDP ratio in India is extremely low and taxes had slowed down consumption. The tax moves announced today will be significant in reviving consumption, says HDFC's Deepak Parekh
Sensex gives a 300-point salute to the raft of announcements, as the market expects an uptick in consumption. Will the Budget be enough to put this market in firm bull market territory? Time will tell. - Nazim Khan, Senior Editor.
Notional rent on unsold real estate inventory - Tax to be levied after 2 years from date of completion of project. Previously, it was 1 year. Real estate stocks such as Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, HUDCO rally. - Krishna Karwa, Research Analyst.
Goyal concludes his Budget speech with the quote, " Ek paav rakhta hun, hazaar raahein phoot padti hai." which literally means one step opens up a thousand roads.
Also, this Budget shows NDA's desperation. This probably the best way to gain back trust of the voters. Or, if the coin flips (by chance), the next Government will have a really tough time to live up to all the promises the Modi Govt is making right now. - Sounak Mitra - Associate Editor.
Arun Jaitley might be missing all the fun while Piyush Goyal is cutting the cake that he (Jaitley) baked. - Sounak Mitra - Associate Editor.
This is not just a budget but lays out the path to progress of the country, he says
TDS limit hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 on Post-Office savings.
No tax on notional rent on second self-occupied house and no tds on house rent up to Rs 2.4 lakh
FM raises standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
TDS on interest income from bank deposits now at Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000
Income upto Rs 5,00,000 to be exempt from income tax, to boost consumer spending. Positive for FMCG stocks and auto stocks. - Ruchi Agrawal - Senior Research Analyst.
Standard deduction has also been raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000
So those with income up to Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 1.5 lakh in investments totalling Rs 6.5 lakh will have to pay no tax. Will benefit nearly Rs 3 crore middle class income earners
Piyush Goyal serves the whole thaali....and keeps the dessert for the end.......#TaxRebate..... - Viju Cherian - Opinion Editor
That puts Rs 12,500 per annum in people's pockets---more than Rs 1,000 per month, more than double what the farm package gives to small and marginal farmers. - Manas Chakravarty, Group Consulting Editor.
It finally comes. From 'Thank you tax payers', to doubling the slab for tax rebate. Now, tax payers would say: "Thank you Mr FM". - Sounak Mitra - Associate Editor.
Govt announces tax exemption for income up to Rs 5 lk/yr: FM
The shortest interim Budget was given by HM Patel in 1977. This could be the longest. - Prince Thomas, Corporate Bureau Chief.
Individual tax payers with taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate
Some benefits must therefore also be passed on the middle class tax payers. Keeping this in view I propose to reduce the tax burden on tax payers. The salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens should not wait to get clarity on their taxes, he said
Goyal thanks taxpayers for their contribution toward the well being of the society and providing basic amenities to the poor. "The tax you pay will provide healthcare to 50 crore brothers, sisters and children," he says
Confident of reaching Rs 80,000 Cr divestment target: FM
Will focus on debt consolidation along with fiscal consolidation, says Goyal
Confident of reaching Rs 80,000 crore divestment target, says Goyal