Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Congress only made tall promises, we executed them, says FM Piyush Goyal
Cheer for middle income tax payers. FM Goyal announces tax rebate and increase in standard deduction.
FM to ANI: Instead of being looked at as Rs 500 per month for farmers, it has been introduced as a supplemental income. They're our 'anndaata' & provide us food security... Sitting over here, it's very difficult to imagine how important this Rs 6,000 is in the life of a small farmer.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in interview to ANI: Why is it that they(Congress) never bothered for the healthcare of the farmers like we did? Why is it that they never bothered to ensure electricity to all as we did? Except making tall promises, they did nothing.
Boman R Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group: The budget announcement has been affirmative by opening investment market for second homes. Tax rebate for income up to Rs 6.5 lakh under 80C will accelerate investments in the housing sector. With RERA and Benami Transaction Act, bringing in tremendous transparency in the sector, there has been a surge in housing demand from the NRI community.
The government’s proposal to extend the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years is a good rational move. The lowering of GST on properties is a positive move provided that ITC is continued thereby allowing a real reduction in prices to consumer.
Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company: The key focus, among other things, for bond markets was the fiscal math. While the fiscal deficit as % of GDP has been pegged at 3.4, the gross borrowing programme of Rs 7.10 lakh crore has spooked market sentiments. Market is also worried about how the revenue side estimates will actually pan out. Additionally, key to note is that ~60% of net government supply in FY19 was cushioned by RBI OMO bond purchases. Uncertainty on how much would be the quantum of OMOs and will they actually be needed will be a uncertain sword hanging in the market.
For now, we expect bond yields to remain at current elevated levels with sideways movement till MPC meeting slated for next week offers some clarity. Short duration funds are a better suited option for investors to participate in fixed income.
It was certainly not a trading session for the weak-hearted as the Budget-day trading was marked by severe volatility. Indices, eventually, managed to end in the green, but not before seeing wild swings in both the directions. The Nifty ended below 10,900-mark.
Financials were the big underperformers through the session, with Nifty Bank being dragged by State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. The latter contributed more than 73 percent to the Nifty Bank’s losses.
Benchmarks began on a mildly higher note, as investors sat on the fence ahead of Budget announcements. However, further announcements for farmers and middle class boosted market sentiment. The Sensex rose over 400 points intraday. The Nifty, too, touched 10,950-mark as well.
But the market soon gave up most of its gains, declining over 100 points on the Sensex. Last hour saw some buying return to the counters, helping the indices close with over half a percent of gains.
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and said that the scheme is the biggest such programme for farmers "in the history of Independent India."
Budget 2019 effect: How you can earn tax-free Rs 10 lakh per annum
In a move to give relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced in the Budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh.
Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The Finance Minister has announced a progressive budget that aims at uplifting India’s populace, both in the cities as well as the villages. Schemes aimed to boost farmer income, reduce tax outgo for the middle-class tax payers should encourage consumption among India’s aspiring and diverse population. Further, steps such as developing 1 lakh digital villages is a significant move forward for the Digital India movement. For the insurance industry, these measures aimed at additional savings and boosting digital infrastructure. Thus, acting as catalysts for distribution, expansion and increasing penetration of segments such as motor, health insurance, crop insurance etc.
Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal: We have enormous space for reduction of interest rates.
Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal: Deviations are very small compared to what we have been used to. No such thing as 'oil bonds' was floated during the UPA tenure. Capital expenditure has been robust. I don't think anyone can fault the government fo not taking infra seriously. I can also say that we will see some transfer of wealth from the rest of the country to the farmer.
Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal: There is a fair amount of buoyancy In direct taxes. The primary deficit is being kept well in control. The fiscal deficit Is primarily because of interest payments.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: I want to ask if this budget was prepared by officials of Finance dept or RSS? In this budget, Narendra Modi has given cotton candy for farmers. When I announced loan waiver scheme, PM mocked it as lollipop. Friends of BJP have prepared this budget.
Homi Mistry, Partner-Deloitte India: Interim budget 2019 brings good news for low-mid salaried income earners, where an individual earning upto Rs 7 lakh may end up paying no tax, considering eligible investment deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh and increased standard deduction of Rs 50,000.
Dr Vishal Beri, CEO, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical: This is a pro-people Budget overall. We welcome the Interim Budget which focuses on a broader vision of building healthy growth-oriented India. The government’s focus on ‘Digital India’ shows road map for building healthcare advanced facilities in rural India. The focus was clearly on bridging the urban-rural gap through upgrading infrastructure. We hope ‘Digital India’ will have its positive effect on healthcare infrastructure as well with emphasis on telemedicine and advanced technologies. This will further boost in improvising the health conditions of rural India.
However, the overall Budget allocation for the healthcare sector has remained the same, which should have increased substantially to improve the quality of care. We hope that the Budget session post Loksabha Elections will bring interesting news and government spending for the healthcare sector.
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare: One interesting highlight in the Interim Budget is the vision for ‘Healthy India’ by building a distress free, functional and comprehensive healthcare and wellness system by 2030. With the launch of Ayushman Bharat, wherein Rs3000 crores have been allocated, I believe we are moving in the right direction.
With the proposal for Digital India, the government is keen on converting 1 lakh villages of India into digital villages. The focus is on reducing the urban-rural gap through best in class infrastructure. We are hopeful that this will eventually result in reducing the urban-rural gap in healthcare delivery.
Another remarkable announcement by Finance Minister was emphasis on technology-driven growth and setting up National Artificial Intelligence (AI) portal to be set up soon. We are hopeful that this will further benefit the healthcare sector with introduction of AI for better detection and treatment areas.
What we missed in this budget is the increase in budget pie for healthcare. We are hopeful that the government in the long run will certainly take a step further on this.
Budget 2019: Key announcements made for farmers, workers
Here are the key highlights for farmers and employees from Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget 2019-20:
Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group: The interim budget threw light on the government’s dedication to a healthy India with a distress-free healthcare system. The budget mentioned the government’s aim to bridge the urban rural divide and provide benefits that people in a city have to those staying in villages. Healthcare should be a critical component of these efforts. We must not lose this opportunity to address the urban-rural imbalance in health infrastructure and ensure specific policies to encourage private sector to invest in the same.
The announcement of a National Centre on Artificial Intelligence is also a big positive. AI today has great potential in transforming and designing new tools which will equip doctors in the fight against non-communicable diseases. At Apollo, we have already taken the first step with an Intelligent Platform designed to predict cardiovascular disease risk score for Indians.
Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance: At the onset, the interim budget has delivered something to almost all constituencies of the Indian population. There is a clear focus to ensure that the financial health of the farmers and the middle class is taken into consideration. The proposal to increase the limit of income tax free personal annual income to INR 5 Lakh and the marginal increase in standard deduction will provide more money in the hands of Indian households.
We see scope for the life insurance sector to channelize this to savings and protection instruments and contribute to building a secure nation. At a macro-economic level we see the proposed fiscal deficit of 3.4% as practical and growth oriented.
Another important take-away from the budget is the continued focus on the Digital India programme, that will give insurers an opportunity to drive the digital wave and enhance digital engagement with the end consumer and reach out to new set of customers.
Kamal Nandi, President-CEAMA and Business Head & Executive Vice President-Godrej Appliances: The interim budget for 2019-20 has focused on farmers and the middle class and should boost consumption. Full tax rebate for income up to Rs 6.5 lakh (including investment under 80C) will boost sentiments and we foresee a rise in demand for the mass segment of consumer durable goods.
Rural electrification, which aims to touch every household by March 2019, coupled with infrastructural push via Gram Sadak Yojana and the rural support schemes will serve as a catalyst in improving the demand for consumer electronics and appliances. Category penetration levels should therefore improve faster.
Also, governments continued attention towards skilling will help improve the quality and quantity of skilled labour — critical to industrial growth.
We also welcome governments attention towards climate change and clean energy. We are committed towards the success of the energy efficiency regime and will continue to support the government in this area.
The FM also talked about the vision of making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy in next 5 years and a 10 trillion dollar economy in next 8 years thereafter. We welcome this ambition and would like to affirm that electronics, appliances and AI industry will serve as major growth drivers in achievement of this objective.
The interim budget though did not provide much further impetus to the indirect tax reforms which are crucial for manufacturing and Make in India. We hope to hear some major announcements in the full budget which may provide the desired support to the ACE Industry and electronic manufacturing.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India: This is a pro-farmer and pro-middle class budget. It’s also a budget that creates lots more clarity about the government’s path towards going digital. More money in the hands of middle class, thanks to the increase in basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be beneficial for retail as it will create a feeling of well-being, which is known to boost consumption. The government’s measures for marginal farmers are in fact a benefit transfer process, which has been seen as an effective tool for development. The Mega Pension Yojana is a welcome move, which shows sensitivity towards older and poorer sections of the society. It’s a pro-infrastructure, pro-Digital India, pro-transparency, pro-poor farmer budget — a feel-good budget that will lead to positive sentiments all around, which will create better retail conditions in the country.
Raj Kumar, Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund: The budget is positive for consumption & rural economy. We don’t see anything major negative on fiscal Tax compliance will also improve due higher slabs & ease which government is aiming at and lots of money is being given to the tax payers by giving various benefits on direct taxes like increasing the threshold to Rs 5 lakh, increasing the standard deduction by addition Rs 10,000 tax rebate on notional income from second home and minimum support of Rs 6,000 to farmers. All these measures will fuel consumption and increase the top line of companies. However, there is slippage in fiscal deficit and likely increase in borrowings may have bearing on the bond market.
I congratulate Piyush Goyal and his team for this excellent Budget: PM Modi
It is essential to ensure the fruits of development reach all sections of society: PM Modi
The unorganised sector needed more safeguarding of their interests and the Budget has done so. The PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana will strengthen their lives. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and social security schemes are also going to touch their lives: PM Modi
For years, many initiatives have been initiated for farmers but sadly, lot of farmers never came under the ambit of these schemes. The PM Kisan Nidhi will help those farmers who have under 5 acres of land. This scheme is a historic step for farmer welfare: PM Modi