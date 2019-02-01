Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Congress only made tall promises, we executed them, says FM Piyush Goyal

An evening walk down Dalal Street | Equities end volatile Budget session on a positive note; Nifty just below 10,900

It was certainly not a trading session for the weak-hearted as the Budget-day trading was marked by severe volatility. Indices, eventually, managed to end in the green, but not before seeing wild swings in both the directions. The Nifty ended below 10,900-mark.

Financials were the big underperformers through the session, with Nifty Bank being dragged by State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. The latter contributed more than 73 percent to the Nifty Bank’s losses.

Benchmarks began on a mildly higher note, as investors sat on the fence ahead of Budget announcements. However, further announcements for farmers and middle class boosted market sentiment. The Sensex rose over 400 points intraday. The Nifty, too, touched 10,950-mark as well.

But the market soon gave up most of its gains, declining over 100 points on the Sensex. Last hour saw some buying return to the counters, helping the indices close with over half a percent of gains.

