English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

    Based on the OI percentage, as many as 66 stocks saw long unwinding on February 1, including Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, LIC Housing Finance, and Oberoi Realty.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    On February 1, the BSE Sensex closed with just 158 points (0.27 percent) gains at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points to 17,616

    On February 1, the BSE Sensex closed with just 158 points (0.27 percent) gains at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points to 17,616

    The equity market witnessed extreme volatility on February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. The Budget proposals pushed benchmark indices sharply higher by 1.75 percent intraday, but the steep correction in Adani group stocks, life insurance and select banks stocks weighed on sentiment in the later part of the session.

    As a result, the BSE Sensex closed with just 158 points (0.27 percent) gains at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points to 17,616 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with a long upper and lower shadow which resembles a High Wave kind of pattern, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend.

    "A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper and lower shadows. Technically, this pattern indicates high volatility in the market. The formation of long lower shadows in the last four daily candles signals the presence of strong support at 17,400-17,300 levels and the market could once again show an upside bounce in the coming sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

    Shetti feels the short-term trend of Nifty is highly volatile. Having moved up smartly from the lows in the last few occasions, there is a possibility of Nifty retesting the crucial resistance of the 17,800 level in the near term, and further sustainable upside could occur only above this hurdle, the market expert said.