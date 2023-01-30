 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This CIO feels resilience of domestic economy will attract flows back to Indian markets

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 30, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

Prashant Pimple of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund expects FY23 to stick to approximately 6.4 percent FD/GDP in line with last year's budget and FY24BE to target fiscal deficit of around 6 percent of GDP, on path of fiscal consolidation.

Currently Indian markets are trading at one of the highest premiums to emerging markets in its history. Resilience of domestic economy will attract flows back to Indian markets, the Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income with more than 16 years of experience in fixed income segment believes. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the global central banks will turn dovish in the second half of 2023?

Globally, the risk of recession may lead to demand destruction and softer inflation going forward, giving central bankers enough reasons to tilt towards growth in the growth-inflation dynamics. However, many central bankers are focussing on core inflation which needs to show a sustained downtrend.