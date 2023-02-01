 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These stocks are the key winners and losers from Budget 2023

Moneycontrol Research
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The push to capex, consumption booster and sops to manufacturing in Budget will benefit the likes of banks, infrastructure stocks

The Union Budget 2023 strikes the right balance between growth and fiscal prudence. It has given consumption a big boost, putting more cash in the hands of individuals and shows commitment to clean energy and manufacturing while continuing its focus on agriculture, MSMEs, urban infrastructure and tourism.

Stock gainers

Beneficiaries of capex push

Banks stands to benefit from Budget 2023-24. Capex spend has been increased steeply and is almost double of pre-pandemic level which will boost credit growth. At the same time, adherence to medium-term fiscal consolidation (5.9% fiscal deficit target for FY24) and gross and net borrowing numbers in line with Street expectations will not exert pressure on yields/interest rates. ICICI Bank and SBI will be clear beneficiaries of capex driven credit growth.