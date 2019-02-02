App
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Debt funds, Interim Budget 2019

Watch the video to know whether debt funds are a risky investment, how the markets reacted to the Interim Budget and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss whether debt funds are a risky investment and what is the IL&FS issue. Kayezad Adajania, Personal Finance Expert at Moneycontrol shares with us his insight.

In our Macro Segment, we discuss the impact of the Interim Budget 2019 on the economy. As the government has made announcements for the farmers and middle class, Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol gives us insight on the impact of the Interim Budget on the economy.

In our Markets Segment, we explore how the markets reacted to the Interim Budget. Santosh Nair, Editor at Moneycontrol gives us the lowdown on markets.

 

First Published on Feb 2, 2019 09:30 am

