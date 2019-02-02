This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss whether debt funds are a risky investment and what is the IL&FS issue. Kayezad Adajania, Personal Finance Expert at Moneycontrol shares with us his insight.

In our Macro Segment, we discuss the impact of the Interim Budget 2019 on the economy. As the government has made announcements for the farmers and middle class, Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol gives us insight on the impact of the Interim Budget on the economy.

In our Markets Segment, we explore how the markets reacted to the Interim Budget. Santosh Nair, Editor at Moneycontrol gives us the lowdown on markets.