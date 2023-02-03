 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Singapore chamber says pro-SME budget offers opportunities in India

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Budget 2023: SICCI chairman Neil Parekh said he was particularly encouraged by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the target of 'Saptarishi' unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and growth of the financial sector.

Representational Image; Source: ShutterStock)

Describing India's budget for the financial year 2023-24 as a pro-business and pro-SME friendly, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) on Friday said it provides many collaborative opportunities in developing close business ties with the small and medium enterprises of both Singapore and India.

SICCI chairman Neil Parekh said he was particularly encouraged by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the target of 'Saptarishi' unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and growth of the financial sector.

"My team at the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry intend to build on these announcements and work closely with our counterparts in India to grow the opportunities between the SMEs of both countries," Parekh said on the Budget 2023-24.

Describing the budget as "A pro-business and a pro-SME friendly Budget", Parekh said: "As an immediate step, we will be contacting the leadership of ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India), with whom we have signed an MoU to expand on our areas of cooperation which have been spelt out in the Indian Budget 2023-2024."