Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders why Budget is such a big deal in India

Ankita Sengupta
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

Budget 2023: While some agreed with Anupam Mittal, others pointed out the irony of an entrepreneur, especially a Shark Tank India judge, asking about the relevance of budget when they bargain for equity on the business reality show.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal was not alone in wondering why the Union Budget is a big deal in the country.

After a lengthy Budget presentation, which lasted for almost one and a half hours, while economists and financial advisors are busy trying to simplify the announcements for the public, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to Twitter to wonder why Budget is such a big deal in the country. And, he was not the only one.

"In most countries, the Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India?" Mittal tweeted.

Many other Twitter users seem to relate to Anupam Mittal's question.

"Most people have nothing to do with direct taxes in India. Still so much hype around budget days. I agree it has much more to do than direct taxes. But again, Chintu from Kanpur who never filed taxes is concerned about 30 percent tax slab above Rs 15 lakh," tweeted Karan Narang (@karannarang_).

But then again, several Twitter users came forward to answer why Union Budget is important to them.