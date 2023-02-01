Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders why Budget is such a big deal in India

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal was not alone in wondering why the Union Budget is a big deal in the country.

After a lengthy Budget presentation, which lasted for almost one and a half hours, while economists and financial advisors are busy trying to simplify the announcements for the public, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to Twitter to wonder why Budget is such a big deal in the country. And, he was not the only one.

"In most countries, the Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India?" Mittal tweeted.



In most countries, the #Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India?

Budget = Hume kitna milega?

— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 1, 2023

Many other Twitter users seem to relate to Anupam Mittal's question.

"Most people have nothing to do with direct taxes in India. Still so much hype around budget days. I agree it has much more to do than direct taxes. But again, Chintu from Kanpur who never filed taxes is concerned about 30 percent tax slab above Rs 15 lakh," tweeted Karan Narang (@karannarang_).

But then again, several Twitter users came forward to answer why Union Budget is important to them.

"It's good that people track the budget so closely, puts pressure on the govt to use national resources aptly," wrote Shubhangi Garg (@shubhgarg20).

Another Twitter user Darshan Dave (@darshanvdave) commented, "Because the word "budget" is deeply ingrained in the lives of Indian middle class as they run their homes on a specific budget and they'd like to be aware how much impact country's budget is going to have on theirs."

"In India, the Budget is a big deal because it directly affects the economy and people's livelihoods. People look forward to it to see how it will impact their personal finances and the nation's growth. Hence the common question 'Hume kitna milega?'" wrote Sunjjoy Chaudhri (@SunjjoyChaudhri).

There were also some who pointed out the irony of an entrepreneur, especially a Shark Tank India judge, asking about the relevance of budget when they bargain for equity on the business reality show.

"Sharks fight for 1 percent equity and here we have lakhs of crores in budget and for that people need no discussion?" asked Shashank Baranwal (@followshashank1).