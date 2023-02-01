English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders why Budget is such a big deal in India

    Budget 2023: While some agreed with Anupam Mittal, others pointed out the irony of an entrepreneur, especially a Shark Tank India judge, asking about the relevance of budget when they bargain for equity on the business reality show.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 01, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal was not alone in wondering why the Union Budget is a big deal in the country.

    Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal was not alone in wondering why the Union Budget is a big deal in the country.

    After a lengthy Budget presentation, which lasted for almost one and a half hours, while economists and financial advisors are busy trying to simplify the announcements for the public, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to Twitter to wonder why Budget is such a big deal in the country. And, he was not the only one.


    "In most countries, the Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India?" Mittal tweeted.

    Many other Twitter users seem to relate to Anupam Mittal's question.