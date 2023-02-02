English
    Seed industry concerns not addressed in Budget: FSII

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday presented the Budget for 2023-24 fiscal in Parliament.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

    Concerns of the seed industry have not been addressed in the Budget, but it has many other positive announcements for agriculture in general, Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Director General Ram Kaundinya said on Thursday.

    "We are disappointed that there has been no announcement of support to enhance research in seeds and technology," Kaundinya said in a statement.

    FSII had made a representation for restoration of the 200 per cent income tax deduction of the research expenditure of seed industry.