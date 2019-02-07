App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 4.79 lakh crore UP budget presented in assembly

The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Rs.4.79 lakh crore 2019-20 budget for Uttar Pradesh was presented in the state assembly on February 7. The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

It is 12 percent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech.

In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes.

This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.