App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 3 lakh crore recovered from big corporate loan defaulters: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal was referring to allegations of giving of "rampant loans over phone" during the UPA regime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said Rs 3 lakh crore have been recovered from big corporate loan defaulters. Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We have stopped culture of phone banking".

He was referring to allegations of giving of "rampant loans over phone" during the UPA regime.

Goyal, stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, further said Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra have been removed from the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework of the RBI.

"I hope other banks too would soon come out of PCA framework," he said.

The finance minister also said, "Our government had the guts to ask RBI to look at bad loans and present correct picture to nation".

He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was helping in recovery of non-performing loans.

"Even big businessmen are now worried about loans," Goyal said.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.