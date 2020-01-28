Reviving the economy: States are equally responsible

Shshank Saurav

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her first full-year Budget and people are expecting some out-of-the-box initiatives to stimulate growth.

Some of the key macroeconomic indicators such as GDP (gross domestic product), tax collection and credit growth indicate that the economy is grappling with a slowdown, which is largely due to decline in demand. Global trade protectionism, a looming oil crisis and a rise in retail inflation are aggravating the matter.

Given the current economic scenario, it would be too optimistic to believe that growth will jump and the private sector will start investing all of a sudden in the coming fiscal.

India has a federal structure where sufficient autonomy has been given to state governments. This autonomy is not just in the nature of making legislation and administration over the territory, but also the fiscal space. States are getting their fair share of revenue after implementation of recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission.

Our Constitution empowers states to deal with matters that come under the state list as per the Seventh Schedule and they have joint control over subjects coming under the concurrent list.

Despite enormous powers for states and responsibility for state legislatures, it is a fact that whenever the question of economic growth arises, people always look at the Union government. The fact that the Union is nothing but the sum of all states should be appreciated and therefore, the journey of economic prosperity is the equal responsibility of both the Union and states.

There is a general perception that a state which is ruled by the same political party for long offers far more policy certainty and improves its ability to attract investors. It is also understood that having a government of same party/coalition at both the Centre and states helps in growth.

However, if we look at the data for two most populous states -- Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- these notions fall flat. Bihar has been continuously ruled by Nitish Kumar for the past 15 years -- except for a short term by Jitan Ram Manjhi. Even UP was governed by dispensations which had allies at the Centre. Despite a favourable political environment, these two leave a lot to be desired, which means state level politicians are not doing good enough.

Lacklustre attitude of states comes from the fact that economic growth and job creation are considered as the sole responsibility of the Union government. For chief ministers, it is easy to pass the buck to the Centre in case questions regarding growth and development are asked. Very recently, Foxconn scrapped a $5 billion worth of investment in Maharashtra, but nobody in the state government was buzzed!

Persona-centric politics of major political parties such as the BJP and the Congress is also to be blamed for not grooming state leadership and not pushing regional leaders to present a development role model for others. We all want jobs and higher income and for this, we have to start questioning state level leaders to deliver on their promises.

Economic reforms are an ongoing process and investors continuously evaluate various investment options before committing their resources. Land and labour reforms are most critical among structural changes that this country needs. Land comes under the state list and matters related to labour are part of the concurrent list.

Among various things, an investor looks for infrastructure and law and order situation, and these two vital prerequisites for development also fall under the state domain. If we take stock of all major factors that need improvement to attract investment, then barring fiscal and monetary policies, almost all of them are either on the state list or concurrent list.

Just look at the rural economy and the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector, which are facing severe distress. The former is largely driven by agricultural activities and as a matter of fact, agriculture accounts for almost half of the workforce employed in our country and contributes 18 per cent of GDP.

Similarly, the MSME sector contributes almost 29 per cent of GDP and accounts for more than 45 per cent of product exports. State governments are uniquely positioned to understand the local needs and tailor the schemes as per the requirements, including tax concessions by reducing SGST (state goods and services tax) rates. Central schemes are applied across the country and 'one size fits all' may not be true in every situation.

If India has to grow, then state governments should start taking ownership for development and people should also ask regional leaders to deliver. This nation belongs to all and therefore, development is the collective responsibility.