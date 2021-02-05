RBI awaiting formal proposal from government on bad bank: Shaktikanta Das

File image of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on February 5 said the central bank is awaiting a formal proposal from the government on the proposed bad bank.

“We are waiting for the formal proposal from the government,” Das said in a press conference post the monetary policy announcement.

In the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of a bad bank, in the form of an asset management company-asset reconstruction company model to absorb the stressed assets in the banking system.

Bad bank will purchase Non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks at a discount. The entity will then attempt to achieve resolution in such accounts through a professional approach.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, top government officials had later said that the government will not put money in the bad bank or take ownership of the entity. Banks, both from the private sector and public sector, will contribute capital, they said.

The government plans to bring about Rs 2 lakh crore of bad loans under the proposed bad bank.

The idea of a Bad Bank itself is not new. In 2018, the government announced a plan for PSBs called 'Project Sashakt', which had a five-point plan for bad loan resolution in public sector banks.

The government then spoke of a model, with the guiding principles of an Asset Management Company (AMC) resolution approach, under which an independent AMC would be set up to focus on asset turnaround, job creation, and protection. The functions of this new company will be aligned with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process and IBC laws, the government said.

The government did not call it a Bad Bank then and made it clear that it won't get involved in the bad asset resolution process and the process will be led by banks. The Indian Banks Association, an industry body of banks, had earlier estimated that Bad Bank will require an initial capital of Rs10,000 crore to begin operations.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)