Public finance | Budget just can’t cross the red line

Madan Sabnavis

It is but natural that the main theme for the way forward will be presented in the Budget in July. The interim budget had given a hint that more would come in the main budget and had addressed the immediate need of farmers through the special cash-transfer scheme. Therefore there are expectations that the Budget will lay down the contours of the policy package to be pursued.

But we should remember that a Union Budget is a statement of income and expenditure of the government which is contingent on a number of factors beyond the control of the government. But as it talks about all the success stories during the year, one gets the impression that it is a comprehensive policy document – which it is not. There are targets laid down for bank credit to agriculture which actually has no place in the budgetary numbers per se.

The income side is determined largely by how the economy grows and can never be precise. This has been the challenge for the government when GST was introduced as it has added a lot of uncertainty on collections especially so as the rates were lowered on several occasions. This is one of the reasons as to why the FY19 actual tax revenue numbers fell short by Rs 1.68 lkh crore being distributed over corporate, income and GST collections. There were some compensations in higher disinvestment proceeds being received, but given that the government had to stick to the 3.4% fiscal deficit number, had to prune expenditure to match receipts and expenditure. Hence the overall size of the budget came down from Rs 24.57 lkh crore to Rs 23.11 lkh crore.

This is not a new story as it happens often when revenue does not increase when the economy does not perform. The government has to perforce cut expenditure which was done in FY19 by reducing capex by around Rs 13,000 cr and revenue expenditure by Rs 1.33 lkh crore by rolling over subsidies into the next year. It is against this background that the challenges for the government in fiscal management can be assessed.

The first call to be taken by the FM would be on the fiscal deficit ratio as the entire edifice will be built on this number. In fact the credibility of the budgetary numbers would be based on what is targeted. If a downward path is indicated the market will assume that the government will adhere to the number and could once again have to cut back on capex to ensure that the fiscal deficit target is achieved. Hence, a pragmatic view has to be taken as it is not really expected that the GDP growth in FY20 will be more than 7.1-7.2% which will greatly restrict the denominator size when reckoning the fiscal deficit that can be accommodated in the numerator to meet the 3.4% or 3.5% number that is targeted.

The second call that has to be taken is on tax rates. Should they be lowered as a part of the rationalization process or the decision deferred? The US government had resorted to tax cuts to stimulate spending in the economy and such a proposal has been made to the FM. Cutting income tax rates for the middle and upper income groups can actually boost spending unlike the lower levels where the spending capacity is not there. Similarly the corporate tax rate is to be lowered to 25% and has been done only for the smaller companies, while it is the larger ones which invest more.

Third on the GST agenda, petrol and diesel would continue to dominate discussion. Should these products be brought under GST? So far this has not been done because they are major revenue earners for the government – both central and states with the effective rates being between 90-100% on petrol and 65-70% on diesel. In FY18 the revenue earned was almost Rs 5 lkh crore through various duties and taxes.

Fourth, after a rather heated debate on the use of RBI surplus reserves for budgetary financing, a decision would be taken this time once the RBI Committee makes its recommendations. This will provide a clear direction on non-tax revenue to be earned during the year.

Fifth, disinvestment is another mode of funding that has to be taken into account as it brought in a little over Rs 1 lkh crore as against a target of Rs 80,000 cr last year. The roadmap also needs to be charted as the main route chosen last year was a combination of ETFs and inter-company purchase of equity which is probably not the best way out.

On the expenditure side there are even challenges because the cash transfer scheme for farmers will be higher now at Rs 87,000 cr. If the revenue projections are not realistic there will be again a case of expenditure cuts. Last year the food subsidy burden has been passed on to the FCI which has borrowed from banks so that the subsidy is paid but not incurred by the government which would pass on the same in this year.This is the classic case of rollover of subsidies to meet the fiscal target.

The real problem is that most revenue expenditure is fixed in the form of salaries, pensions, subsidies, defence, interest payments that cannot be compromised. At the same time the myriad social welfare schemes cost money and cannot be lowered once introduced like the insurance schemes for farmers and poor. This is why the axe normally comes easily on capex which is the discretionary part of spending where there will be no questions asked. There is also the issue of bank capitalization which has become difficult with these constraints.

Budgeting is always a tricky exercise as it is imprecise. As can be seen in terms of allocations or polices which are linked to revenue, there is limited scope for major changes as the fiscal deficit number has been held sacrosanct. One may have to look at specific ministries to actually align policies to the pressing problems in the respective sector. The Budget will not provide such answers.