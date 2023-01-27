Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: From strengthening startup ecosystem to the big infra push, nation prepares for the announcements

January 27, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Division of Section 80C into six parts?

Policybazaar's Manoj Sharma has some suggestions for Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. According to him, Section 80C of the Income Tax Act should be divided into six major segments – Education, Parents' Health, Insurance, Medical Expenses, Home Loans and Donations and should have separate investment/deduction limits.

“It would be interesting to see an increase in limits for 80C since no revision has been made for many years now. Also, it will be beneficial if the 80C limit can be linked to income slabs,” he said.