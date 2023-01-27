Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: From strengthening startup ecosystem to the big infra push, nation prepares for the announcements

Pre-Budget 2023 Live Updates: Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in the paperless form: Ministry of Finance
Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.
ICYMI: The Halwa ceremony was held in North Block yesterday
In the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, the Union Budget 2023-24 commences with Halwa Ceremony - marking the final stage of the Budget preparation.
Division of Section 80C into six parts?
Policybazaar's Manoj Sharma has some suggestions for Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. According to him, Section 80C of the Income Tax Act should be divided into six major segments – Education, Parents' Health, Insurance, Medical Expenses, Home Loans and Donations and should have separate investment/deduction limits.
“It would be interesting to see an increase in limits for 80C since no revision has been made for many years now. Also, it will be beneficial if the 80C limit can be linked to income slabs,” he said.
What's in for the middle class?
Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understands the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Union Budget could help the middle class as it deals with price rise and job cuts.
The finance ministry is looking into proposals sent by various government departments on specific steps which may be announced in the Budget, benefitting a large section of the middle class, sources said.
Pre-Budget 2023 Live Updates: What to expect from the FM’s Bahi Khata?
As the National approaches February 1, the day when the Finance Minister will rise to announce the Union Budget for the year 2023, heightened expectations from the markets as well as people have come afore.
Notably, this budget is the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s current term.
Policies on raising people’s income levels, enabling greater investment in infrastructure to generate jobs, boosting farm incomes to keep the rural economy buzzing, rolling out conducive policies to attract more foreign and domestic investment, and strengthening the startup ecosystem, are some of the areas where the FM might announce big.
