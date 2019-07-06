Petrol, diesel costlier by around Rs 5/litre in Rajasthan

Petrol and diesel have turned costlier by up to Rs 5 per litre in Rajasthan following a hike in excise duty and road cess announced by the Centre and increase in local levies by the state government. The new rates came into effect from July 5 midnight.

The Centre on July 5 announced a Re 1 per litre increase each in excise duty and road cess levied on the fuels. Following the hike, the state government through a notification on late July 5 increased VAT rate on petrol from 26 per cent to 30 percent and 18 percent to 22 percent on diesel.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association President Suneet Bagai said that the collective increase in excise duty, road cess and VAT, petrol price has increased by Rs 4.62. Earlier, the price was Rs 71.15 per litre, which has now become Rs 75.77 per litre in Jaipur.