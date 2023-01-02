 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliament's budget session to commence on January 31; Union Budget to be presented on February 1

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the budget session, sources told ANI

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Parliament's budget session is likely to commence on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between, news agency ANI reported citing government sources on January 2.

The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in August last year.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the budget session, ANI's report added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1 for the fiscal starting April. It will be the fifth budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman and the last full budget before the general elections slated in April-May 2024.

The sources also told ANI that the first part of the budget session is expected to continue till February 10.

They said that after a recess during which the standing committees examine the demands of grants of various ministries, the second part of the budget session is likely to start on March 6 and conclude on April 6.