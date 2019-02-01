App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Other banks to be out of PCA framework soon: Piyush Goyal

The RBI on January 31 lifted lending curbs on three out of 11 weak public sector banks (PSBs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A day after three PSU banks were removed from Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework of the RBI, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 expressed hope that other remaining 8 lenders will be out of the list soon.

Various steps taken by the government has helped the banks significantly and as a result three banks -- Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) -- are out of the PCA framework, he said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

The RBI on January 31 lifted lending curbs on three out of 11 weak public sector banks (PSBs).

Eight public sector banks -- Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Dena Bank -- still remain under PCA framework, which imposes lending restrictions and prevents them from expanding, among other curbs.

The way improvement are taking place in the banking sector, he said, remaining banks would be out of the PCA framework.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #PSBs

