Opposition parties allege leak of budget proposals

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on February 1 protested alleging "leak" of budget proposals to the media before being presented in the House.

Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took her seat, members from opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, alleged that proposals of the interim budget were leaked to the media even before the document was presented in the House.

Some members held placards of news reports about unemployment figures.

TDP members raised slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

When Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his budget speech, said that the government aims to double the income of farmers, opposition members jeered. Members from the Treasury benches thumped desks to drown the protests by the opposition.